Juventus open to sale of Arsenal target; the missing piece

Juventus' transfer market has been very busy thus far, and with the situation concerning Higuain done and dusted, the Bianconeri's sporting director will now focus on another delicate matter: the future of Medhi Benatia.

In fact, as learned by calciomercato.com , there was a meeting between the Moroccan's agent and Paratici, in which both parties discussed the future. Benatia has been unhappy with Allegri's decisions for several months and now pushes for a move already in January.

However, thus far, this request has clashed with Juventus, who rejected the offers from Schalke 04 and Marseille. Now, though, it seems things are changing. The latest offer, which arrived from Al Duhail, exceeds €10m and the formula is also a permanent transfer.

To unblock the situation, however, one last piece is missing: the replacement for Benatia. For budget and technical reasons, the Bianconeri will be looking to bring someone in on loan, who would be ready straight away.