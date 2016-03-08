Juventus optimistic about Cristiano Ronaldo recovery ahead of Ajax clash

Juventus are currently without €110m star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who suffered an injury a few weeks ago and has been unavailable for Massimiliano Allegri's selection as a result of this.Juventus have an important few weeks coming up; including a two-legged tie against Ajax in the Champions League; the Dutch side not to be underestimated after knocking last year's champions Real Madrid out of the tournament in the last round.However, Juventus are optimistic that Ronaldo will return in time for the first leg against Ajax, which will take place this Wednesday, on the 10th of April. Juve will need to be at their best to avoid a shock defeat and will be looking to Cristiano Ronaldo.According to what Sky Sport reports, meanwhile, German midfielder Emre Can is a doubt for the match; having suffered an injury during the first half against AC Milan, forcing him to come off.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.