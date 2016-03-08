Juventus, Orsolini: 'I came from the B team and they were in the Champions League'
08 November at 19:30Bologna forward Riccardo Orsolini discussed his past experiences at Juventus in an interview with Italian broadcaster DAZN via Calciomercato.com today.
"I was a bit nervous at the games. I didn't think they were all there for me. Then when I left for the training retreat with Juve it was even more exciting because I didn't know how to behave. I came from the B team and they were in the Champions League. Having to adapt to their rhythms was tiring.”
He then touched on his first game at the San Siro.
“It had a very strange effect on me. I'd only been in the stands to see a few games, but when you come onto the pitch it's like everything around you is darkened. Maybe you're afraid of not being up to the task, of playing the wrong game. Or you're afraid to get hurt. You have to try to empty your mind as much as possible and focus only on the game.”
The 22-year-old Italian was signed by the Bianconeri from Ascoli in 2017 but failed to break into the Bianconeri’s first team. He was loaned out to Atalanta and Bologna, eventually convincing the Rossoblu enough that they decided to sign him permanently earlier this year.
