Juventus, Paratici: 'Atletico are an equal match'
20 February at 21:30Juventus are currently playing against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Speaking to Sky Sport before the game, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici commented on several matters, including the game at hand.
"On Khedira? I spoke to him him, he's fine, that's the most important thing. He should be back in 30 days, we have other good players, we are waiting for him.
"Atletico Madrid? They always started difficult, Atletico, like us, in the last few years have played great in the Champions League, it's an equal match.
"Answer to Marotta? We think about the game, there is a stadium with many people, let's focus on this."
