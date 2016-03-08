Juventus, Paratici does not close door on Dybala exit
24 October at 15:45Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has spoken to shareholders at a meeting about various topics related to the Bianconeri, including the future of Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.
'Dybala? We must be alert to incoming and outgoing opportunities, be careful and make the right assessments, this applies to Dybala and the other players. The level of our squad has grown. In general there are fewer players in the world who can play on our team, even Italians. This is easy to understand.'
