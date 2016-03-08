Juventus, Paratici: 'Dybala is a great player...'
01 October at 23:30Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com tonight ahead of the Bianconeri’s Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen.
"The matches we will play in the Champions League will be tough with a high physical and technical level, but we are ready. Great stadium, perfect playing field, great players: we are happy to play games like this.”
Paratici then discussed fan favourite Paulo Dybala, whose future at the club seems uncertain after a summer filled with rumours, speculation and offers.
"It's the beginning of the season. Dybala came to us on 7th August, so he did not make a complete preparation, but he's a great player. He's Juve's number 10 and he proves that in every game. He's not a problem.”
Juventus are currently two points behind league leaders Inter, who’ve had a perfect start to the season after winning their first six games in a row. Juventus, on the other hand, dropped points against Fiorentina last month in a frustrating 0-0 draw. The two sides will meet this weekend in the first Derby d’Italia of the season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments