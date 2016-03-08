Juventus, Paratici: 'Guardiola? We haven't thought about him'

26 May at 18:10
Ahead of the clash between Sampdoria and Juventus, the latter's sporting director Fabio Paratici spoke to DAZN, addressing the Guardiola rumours.
 
"What did I think when I heard this week's rumours? I think it's a strange world, we haven't had contact with Guardiola and we have never thought about it, because he is under contract and for a thousand other reasons. It seemed very strange to me. But this is our world and we accept it," he concluded.
 
 

