Juventus, Paratici hands boost to AC Milan & Inter in Rakitic pursuit
14 October at 21:00Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has revealed in an interview today with International media outlet Goal.com that the Bianconeri are not looking to sign Inter & AC Milan target Ivan Rakitic.
“Rakitic? We have a complete squad and consider it one of the strongest in Europe. We're happy with our players. I would rule out the arrival of a full-back.”
Barcelona midfielder Rakitic is reportedly unhappy with the Blaugrana and is keen to look for more playing time, after finding himself only in the starting eleven once so far this season.
Both Inter and Milan are keen to sign the 31-year-old Croatian, with his performances showing him to be one of the strongest midfielders in Europe at the moment. Paratici’s dismissal of the player joining the Turin based side leaves the door open for either Milanese club to swoop in for the player in the upcoming January transfer window.
Rakitic has made six appearances so far this season for Barcelona, but so far has failed to play the full 90 minutes in any of these games.
Apollo Heyes
