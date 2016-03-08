Juventus, Paratici interested in Valencia's Torres but there is a problem
25 March at 14:00Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has found an alternative to Fiorentina talisman Federico Chiesa, considering the Italian’s high cost, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri have identified 20-year-old Spanish winger Ferran Torres as a potential alternative to Chiesa, as negotiations with the Florence based club have slowed down due to the club’s high requested fee. Torres, who is contracted to Valencia until 2021, has impressed this season, especially against Atalanta in the Champions League.
Torres has been followed by Juventus for the last three years, the report continues. The scouts noticed him in Spain’s Under-17 and Under-19 squads, where he won both European Championships. With the Turin based club signing 19-year-old Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski and attempting to sign 19-year-old Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, Torres would be yet another young player as the Old Lady looks to shed off her years. The only issue is Torres' €100 million release clause.
Apollo Heyes
