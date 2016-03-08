Juventus, Paratici meets Guardiola in Milan?

A picture has emerged online showing the Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici at Palazzo Parigi, which is Juventus’ transfer headquarters in Milan, while Guardiola was also in the Milan for a golf charity fundraiser. The Manchester City manager has been strongly linked to the vacant Juventus manager’s job, and while it is possible that the two incidents are unrelated, the fact this picture has emerged could indicate a meeting between the two took place.  

Guardiola has repeatedly batted away questions regarding the Juventus role, but speculation persists, and simply his presence in Milan at the same time as Paratici could be significant and according to this report, he may even be inside Palazzo Parigi.


 

