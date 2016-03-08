Juventus, Paratici meets with agent of Man Utd star over possible move
11 May at 15:10Alexis Sanchez has had a season to forget. After signing for Manchester United from Arsenal in a controversial move in January 2018, Sanchez was billed for great things at the Red Devils but, inevitably, fell short of expectations and is now looking for a new club. Manchester United, meanwhile, are prepared to let Sanchez go as they look to free up both wage and transfer budget to help give the squad a much needed refresh in the summer.
Fernando Felicevich, Alexis Sanchez's agent, has reportedly had a meeting with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici; one of many meetings the agent has had with clubs over the past few weeks. Felicevich is reportedly embarking on a 'European Tour'; with the agent in Italy to discuss the potential transfer of his client with Juventus and Inter, as well as perhaps Napoli, Milan and Roma.
