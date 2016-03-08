Juventus, Paratici on Ronaldo: 'We're happy to have the best player in the world'
27 November at 18:45Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici spoke about the Bianconeri’s star forward Cristiano Ronaldo and the recent difficult situation involving the player in an interview with ESPN via Calciomercato.com today.
"We're happy to have the best player in the world and perhaps in history and the fans are also very happy.”
Ronaldo was absent from the Turin based club’s team sheet for their league clash against Atalanta last week, a game that the Bianconeri came out of victorious, winning 3-1 without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. He was substituted off in the Bianconeri’s last two games before the international break, even leaving the San Siro early due to his unhappiness.
Apollo Heyes
