Juventus, Paratici reacts to question on Pogba
27 September at 17:45Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman unhappy at United due to his poor relationship with head coach Jose Mourinho. Fabio Paratici, Juventus’ sporting director, spoke to journalists at a press conference in Piacenza, where he responded to questions, including one on the club’s interest in Pogba:
On Ronaldo – “The intuition did not come only from me, but also from Nedved, Marotta, the president and Allegri; who has supported his arrival. Cristiano's integration was simple because he is a great champion, he is a champion both on and off the field. Everything was very simple.”
On Dybala – “The goal at Bologna is important, but he is a great player. He showed it all these years, he could not have forgotten how it was played. He did excellent performances, externally he only looks at the goal, but we also notice how he behaves with his teammates, with the team.”
On Pogba – “He's a Manchester United player, as long as that’s the case, it is better not to talk about other players.”
On Anti-Juve – “It's very early, six days are few, some have started well, others need to break in. The big ones are Napoli, Inter and Milan; all competitive sides that will fight for the championship to the end.”
