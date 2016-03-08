Juventus, Paratici rules out midfield signing in January

Therefore, many fans have urged the management to make a few signings in January, as their squad simply isn't good enough. At least, the current players haven't been able to show their best side thus far. The midfield, in particular, has been subpar.

However, speaking to Sky Italia before the game ( via Calciomercato.com ), Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici ruled out any reinforcements for the midfield in January. Perhaps, he even ruled out any signing during the transfer window.

"As I have already said several times, we have a very competitive and complete squad. We have Emre Can and we have Khedira who will come back, so we have no intention of operating on the market," he stated.

It remains to be seen what they will do, although should they continue like this in the league, then something surely needs to be done. The question is what the management is willing to do.

Juventus might not make any signings in January. The Bianconeri are going through a poor spell in the league, having lost the first place to Inter. Furthermore, they failed to leapfrog the Nerazzurri last week, losing away to Lazio by 1-3.