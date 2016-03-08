Juventus, Paratici's interest in Havertz continues
11 September at 12:00Fabio Paratici is still working behind the scenes after the closure of the transfer market and according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Juventus’ Director of Sports is particularly interested in Kai Havertz.
The 20-year-old German midfielder is currently applying his trade at Bayer Leverkusen and is noted for his ability to play in multiple positions in midfield, making him extremely flexible and of great interest to Paratici and Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri.
Juventus scouts have been following Havertz for a while and Juventus will be able to see him in action soon in the Champions League, with his club Bayer Leverkusen set to play Juventus in the group stages of the competition.
If Paratici continues to be convinced by the young German midfielder for the remaining months of this year, an offer may be made for the player in the upcoming January transfer window.
The player has played every minute available to him so far this season, contributing 2 goals in 4 games.
Apollo Heyes
