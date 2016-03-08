Juventus, Paratici unconvinced about Matuidi and Cuadrado contract renewal

09 September at 16:30
There are doubts about the renewal of Blaise Matuidi and Juan Cuadrado’s contracts at Juventus, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
 
The Bianconeri are not convinced by the pair’s wages, valued at €4.5m for Cuadrado and €4m for Matuidi, and would prefer to offer a contract renewal with lower wages.
 
Both players have contracts expiring in June of next year and Sporting Director Fabio Paratici and the rest of the Juventus management will have to decide whether to match the pair’s old wages or risk losing them on a free transfer away from Turin next summer.

Apollo Heyes

