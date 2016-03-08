Juventus, Paratici: 'We have great room for improvement, the result is important"
06 November at 19:15Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia via Calciomercato.com tonight ahead of the Bianconeri’s Champions League clash against Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.
“Match point? We're used to playing the Champions League, we don't think it's a match point, we think we must play the best game possible and take home the three points. Sarri's words on the importance of the result? We're constantly growing in terms of performance, we have great room for improvement, then the result is the most important thing. De Ligt is better, he took a bad blow in the derby, we hope to recover it as soon as possible.”
The Bianconeri are currently top of their Champions League group after three games, sitting on seven points. A victory against the Russian side tonight will leave them top with ten points, three points ahead of Spanish side Atletico Madrid, who are playing Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.
Apollo Heyes
