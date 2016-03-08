Furthermore, a win tonight would put even more pressure on the Nerazzurri to bounce back from today's disappointing drop. However, then again, Maurizio Sarri's men will have to respond and can't afford to take anything for granted.

Up front, Dybala and Ronaldo will partner up, while Higuain is on the bench. Ramsey will play on the trequartista role, hoping to provide the two in front of him with some good service. The game is scheduled for 20:45, and you can follow the action via our widgets below.

Given how close the Scudetto race has been so far, tonight's game could be crucial for the outcome of the season.

Juventus will have a big opportunity this evening, one that they can't miss. As Inter only managed to get a 1-1 draw against Lecce earlier today, the Bianconeri can now go four points clear at the top of the Serie A standings. Certainly, this would put them in a good position.