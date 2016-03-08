Juventus, Pepe: ‘Bonucci and Chiellini amazed by commitment of Ronaldo’
25 August at 18:45Former Juventus player Simone Pepe, who spent five years with the Old Lady; in which he played 85 games in all competitions, has today spoken to Juventus TV about his old club and the effect of the club signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
“My overhead kick in 2012 like that of Ronaldo? Mine was a little 'uglier (laughs). The most exciting thing was the inauguration, the memory very well even after seven years. The president's speech, Del Piero in the field ... something exciting.
What the Stadium has given us all, you must know, is an extra gear. Scudetto? We realized this by doing, at first no one would have bet on the team of Conte. That was the first step in the rebirth of one of the best companies in the world.
CR7? At Juve the culture of work is fundamental. A player of that kind that applies 100% becomes an alien. Speaking with Bonucci, Chiellini and Barzagli I knew that they were amazed by the commitment of Ronaldo.”
