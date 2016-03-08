Juventus, Benfica remains complicated for Perin: the situation
22 November at 21:30Turin has always been known as a place to do good business. And this week proved no different, with a productive week for the agent Alessandro Lucci with Juventus.
On Tuesday we saw the renewal of Leonardo Bonucci, who has stepped his game up for club and country in the absence of long term partner Giorgio Chiellini. Following this on Thursday, Juan Cuadrado penned an extension.
However, what does the future hold for Perin? At the moment, the third-choice goalkeeper is completing his recovery path and has been training with the group for some weeks.
Then again, he isn't in the team's UCL squad and he will certainly struggle for playing time. This has prompted the young keeper to seek out a potential move in January, the question is, where?
The question remains unanswered, with changes happening every week, but for the moment there are whispers of a move to Portugal to play for Benfica.
After having regular medical check-ups, it looked as though there would be little problem organizing a loan move to the Portuguese giants.
However, September presented some hurdles, as Benfica president Viera excluded the possibility of moving back in for Perin and has seemed to close the case: “We don’t care”. Perin and Juve will continue to work closely, as they want to solve the matter as soon as possible, per our report.
Anthony Privetera
