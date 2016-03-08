Juventus, Perin promises to give number 19 shirt to Leonardo Bonucci
06 August at 19:20Leonardo Bonucci, after leaving Turin last summer to join AC Milan, has re-joined Juventus this window, with Mattia Caldara going in the other direction.
A lot of speculation was revolved around which number Leonardo Bonucci is set to have on his Juve shirt but now Mattia Perin, another of Juventus’ new signings, has revealed all.
Speaking to Premium Sport, Perin said: “We already agreed, I promised him that I would have left it if he had returned to Juventus.”
