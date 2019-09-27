Juventus, Perin returns to training: 'I love this sport...'

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin posted a photo on his Instagram today discussing his love for the sport and happiness at returning to training.The 26-year-old goalkeeper was closed to a move to Portuguese side Benfica this summer, but the move collapsed at the last minute due to the former Genoa shot stopper failing his medicals.Due to his improved medical state, it’s likely a move will appear in January for the Italian, who is currently the Bianconeri’s third choice goalkeeper behind starter Wojciech Szczęsny and Gianluigi Buffon.The player posted a video of Juventus’ training session with the caption: "I love this sport, I love sharing the locker room with my teammates, I love the adrenaline of a game and the meticulousness put in every single training to raise our level as much as possible, I love the criticisms and compliments of this sport, I love the game of football and as long as this love is so rooted and deep within me, as long as I feel burning inside me the love for competition I will always be ready to overcome every obstacle that I will find myself in front of.”Apollo Heyes