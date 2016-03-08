Juventus: Petition lodged against club and Cristiano Ronaldo

A petition has been launched against Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo over contractual issues about the game that they had against Team K-League recently.



While the game ended 3-3 at the end after Juventus came back from 3-1 down, but the contract which was signed by the parties stated that Cristiano Ronaldo had to make an appearance in the game on the 26th of July.



The Seoul Metropolitan police is now investigating the issue further, as a lawyer from LKB & Partners has filed a complaint against Cristiano, Juve and TheFasta- an agency that organized the match.



It is unlikely that Ronaldo would have to go to Korea to sort the issue out in the next few days.



