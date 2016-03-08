Juventus pip Atletico to the signing to Demiral



Juventus are taking no time to rebuild ahead of the next season, as the champions today met with Sassuolo in Milan about the possible purchase of Turkish defender Merih Demiral.



The Turkish defender, who was born in 1998, will be allowed to move to Turin for 15 million euros. The agreement was already said to have been found last January, when Demiral arrived at the Sassuolo for 7 million euros from the Alanyaspor with the collaboration of Juve.



Spanish club Atletico Madrid were also rumoured to have offered 25 million euros however the player looks set to join Juventus.



