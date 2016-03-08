Juventus, Pjaca could return in January with multiple Italian clubs interested
16 October at 13:00Juventus midfielder Marko Pjaca could return from his injury in January, with multiple Italian clubs interested in home, according to Italian media outlet Calcioweb.eu via Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old Croatian midfielder is currently undergoing rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament rupture suffered in March of this year with Fiorentina, with his recovery time estimated to be a few more months yet. However, interested clubs are already appearing out of the woodwork to register their interest in the midfielder, who is unlikely to break into coach Maurizio Sarri’s squad.
These clubs, who have all been interested in Pjaca in the past, include Bologna, Cagliari, Genoa and Sampdoria. A loan deal to see him further develop seems like the obvious solution for the Bianconeri, who have the player under contract until 2021.
Pjaca has missed an incredible 61 games since joining Juventus in 2016 due to a variety of injuries suffered over the last few years, including an inflamed head of fibula and two separate cruciate ligament ruptures.
Apollo Heyes
