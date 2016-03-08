Exclusive: Pjaca's future with Juve; another loan in January
22 November at 23:20One player that has not reached the heights and hype of his major transfer is Juventus player Marko Pjaca. A player who has disappointed the Bianconeri since his arrival.
Born in 1995, the Croatian exploded onto the scene during his time at Dinamo Zagreb, earning himself a high profile transfer to the Italian champions.
With bad luck during loan spells at Schalke & Fiorentina, overshadowed by injury, the Croatians physical condition is improving. Juventus however, are left with a costly decision to make regarding the young players future.
According to Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano, the Italian champions are ready to consider another dry loan in January, with the intention to keep the player in Italy in order to maximize his adaptability to the league.
In any case, Juventus seems to have made its decision clear, it no longer considers Pjaca good enough to be a part of the clubs project.
The Croatian is yet to take the field this campaign in Italy and desperately needs minutes to resurrect his career.
Anthony Privetera
