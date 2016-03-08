Juventus, Pjaca in Brussels to undergo medicals ahead of Anderlecht move
31 January at 12:00Juventus winger Marko Pjaca has arrived in Brussels today, ahead of his move to Belgian side Anderlecht, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 24-year-old Croatian, who is contracted to the Turin based club until 2021, will join Anderlecht on loan in order to earn more regular playing time and develop his skillset further. The Bianconeri have also reached an agreement with him to extend his contract from 2021 to 2023, showing the club’s belief in his abilities and potential.
Pjaca has only made one appearance for Juventus so far this season under coach Maurizio Sarri, playing 15 minutes in the club’s 4-0 win over Udinese in the Coppa Italia. Since his arrival in Turin in the summer of 2016, Pjaca has only made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri, scoring one goal in that time. He spent last season on loan with Fiorentina.
Apollo Heyes
