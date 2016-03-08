Juventus, Pjaca partially returns to squad training
10 September at 21:15Juventus returning to training today after two days of rest, with a surprise joining the group. According to Juventus’ official statement via Calciomercato.com, Marko Pjaca partially joined the group.
The 24-year-old Croatian midfielder has spent the last two seasons on loan, first with Bundesliga side Schalke 04 before returning to Italy to spend a season with Fiorentina, who decided against purchasing the player at the end of the loan spell.
Training ahead of Saturday’s game against Fiorentina, the squad also saw the return of Federico Bernardeschi and Leonardo Bonucci, back from their commitments with the Italian national team.
The training session was focused on athletic and technical exercises, with Pjaca taking part partially before returning to his personalised recovery sessions following a cruciate ligament rupture in March whilst with Fiorentina.
Pjaca has struggled for minutes with the Bianconeri since arriving from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016, only managing 575 minutes and 20 games for the club.
Apollo Heyes
