Juventus, Pjaca partially returns to squad training

10 September at 21:15
Juventus returning to training today after two days of rest, with a surprise joining the group. According to Juventus’ official statement via Calciomercato.com, Marko Pjaca partially joined the group.
 
The 24-year-old Croatian midfielder has spent the last two seasons on loan, first with Bundesliga side Schalke 04 before returning to Italy to spend a season with Fiorentina, who decided against purchasing the player at the end of the loan spell.
 
Training ahead of Saturday’s game against Fiorentina, the squad also saw the return of Federico Bernardeschi and Leonardo Bonucci, back from their commitments with the Italian national team.
 
The training session was focused on athletic and technical exercises, with Pjaca taking part partially before returning to his personalised recovery sessions following a cruciate ligament rupture in March whilst with Fiorentina.
 
Pjaca has struggled for minutes with the Bianconeri since arriving from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016, only managing 575 minutes and 20 games for the club.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.