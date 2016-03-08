Juventus, Pjaca's agent: 'Want to leave on loan this month, no offer from Lazio'
08 January at 15:30Juventus forward Marko Pjaca’s agent, Marko Nalitelic, discussed the future of his client to Italian media outlet Cittaceleste via Calciomercato.com today.
"We are evaluating the different possible solutions with Juventus. I haven't received any official offers from Lazio yet, but our intention is to leave on loan in January.”
The 24-year-old Croatian forward, who is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2021, hasn’t made a single appearance for the Turin based club all season, only being in the match day squad five times all season. The player spent last season on loan with Fiorentina, where he made 19 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist in that time.
Apollo Heyes
