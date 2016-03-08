Juventus, Pjaca to leave on loan in January with two Italian sides interested
27 December at 16:40Juventus forward Marko Pjaca will leave the club in January on loan, with two fellow Italian clubs interested, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how both Genoa and Hellas Verona are keen to sign the 24-year-old Croatian winger on loan. The player, who is contracted to the Turin based club until 2021, has only made 20 appearances for Juventus since his arrival in 2016, spending most of his time out on loan.
Apollo Heyes
