Juventus, Pjanic: 'I have an agreement with Ronaldo for the free kicks'

01 November at 10:40
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic spoke to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today, discussing coach Maurizio Sarri and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
 
"Juve with Sarri are an amusement park, we have a lot of fun with his game. Ronaldo? I'll tell you that I have an agreement with him for the free kicks.”
 
The former Chelsea and Napoli coach has had a strong start to his career with Juventus, guiding them to the top of the league table after ten games. They haven’t lost a game yet, but are still only one point ahead of rivals Inter.
 
Pjanic has had a strong start to his season with the Bianconeri, appearing in every game so far this season for the club except their 2-1 victory over Genoa earlier this week.

Apollo Heyes

