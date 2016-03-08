Juventus, Pjanic: 'Let me explain to you what happened with Ronaldo...'
28 November at 17:45Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic discussed the current situation surrounding star forward Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with the Turin based newspaper Corriere di Torino via Calciomercato.com today.
"Ronaldo would like to score goals in every match. He always wanted to be a hero by asking a lot of himself. Is he angry? I don't know, but he has a knee problem that I hope will be fixed as soon as possible. Then he'll come back to his best as he always has.”
The 34-year-old Portuguese forward was substituted off in the Bianconeri’s final two games before the international break by coach Maurizio Sarri, and in the second game the five-time Ballon d’Or winner stormed down the tunnel at the San Siro, even leaving the stadium before the game had ended. Some have suggested that he may leave Juventus at the end of the season.
Apollo Heyes
