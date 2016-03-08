Juventus, Pjanic reassures fans: 'All good'
28 October at 16:45Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic reassured the Bianconeri fans with an Instagram story yesterday, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 29-year-old Bosnian midfielder was substituted off in the Turin based club’s 1-1 draw against Lecce on Saturday after 67 minutes, seemingly with a muscle problem. However, he posted a selfie and posted it on his Instagram story, saying: “All good.”
Pjanic has been one of the most important Bianconeri players so far this season under coach Maurizio Sarri.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments