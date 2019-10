Juventus, Pjanic reassures fans: 'All good'

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic reassured the Bianconeri fans with an Instagram story yesterday, according to Calciomercato.com The 29-year-old Bosnian midfielder was substituted off in the Turin based club’s 1-1 draw against Lecce on Saturday after 67 minutes, seemingly with a muscle problem. However, he posted a selfie and posted it on his Instagram story, saying: “All good.”Pjanic has been one of the most important Bianconeri players so far this season under coach Maurizio Sarri.Apollo Heyes