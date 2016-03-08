Juventus, Pjanic's future takes shape amid Sarri arrival

In fact, the former Napoli man likes quality players and the characteristics of the Bosnian are ideal for his game. Pjanic himself has recently reiterated a desire to continue in black and white, though we will know the final decision soon.

As reported by Sky Italia, Miralem Pjanic can stay at Juventus with the arrival of Maurizio Sarri. The Italian manager terminated his contract with Chelsea, and one of his first missions in Turin will be to convince the Bosnian midfielder.