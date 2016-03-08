Juventus, Pjanic sale to fund midfield overhaul

Following their defeat against Ajax and thier elimination from this season Champions League, Juventus are planning a midfield overhaul in the summer. They have been linked with the likes of Paul Pogba, Toni Kroos and Isco, to go with the already confirmed signing of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

However as they are expected to have a more modest transfer budget next season, most of their budget will be funded by player sales. And they believe that their most marketable midfielder, could be Miralem Pjanic, who has been linked to Real Madrid amongst other in recent weeks. According to the Corriere dello Sport, he and his entourage are already exploring the possibilities facing him as he prepares to bid farewell to his home for the past three seasons. Juventus value him at close to €100 million, and his sale would allow them to rebuild their midfield, and hopefully allow them to be more prepared to challenge effectively for the Champions League next season.