Juventus, Pjanic: 'With Sarri I feel important but a bit tired'
28 November at 19:30Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic discussed his important role in coach Maurizio Sarri’s tactical set up in an interview with the Corriere di Torino via Calciomercato.com today.
“I feel a bit tired because since the beginning of the season I have played almost all of the games and we run a lot, but I know I have an important role in Sarri's game.”
The 29-year-old Bosnian midfielder has been one of the standout stars of the Bianconeri so far this season, regularly proving the best player in the squad as he dictates pace in midfield and guides the team forward.
He has made 17 appearances for the Turin based club so far this season, playing every game except one. In that time, he has scored three goals and provided four assists.
Apollo Heyes
