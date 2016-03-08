Juventus plan 2019 swoop for Real Madrid star; the details
28 August at 16:05According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport today, Juventus will, in 12 months, try and sign Real Madrid’s Brazilian left-back Marcelo. Marcelo has been linked with Juventus since the Old Lady’s €110 million purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo, who played with Marcelo at Madrid; creating a strong working relationship on the left hand side of the field.
However, Juventus did not move for Marcelo this summer due to fiscal reasons; the club not wanting to spend more than they can sell – and, with Alex Sandro temporarily remaining in Turin, after reported interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, it did not make sense to pay for a player who was unneeded.
Tuttosport suggest that Juventus will try and lure Madrid into selling by presenting Florentino Perez with a €50 million offer but only after Alex Sandro leaves or agrees to join another club in principle. Marcelo currently earns €11 million per season at Madrid, so Juventus would likely need to cough up big, yet again, to secure one of Real Madrid’s top talents.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments