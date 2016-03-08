Juventus plan new stadium for women and U23 teams to boost revenues
28 September at 10:00According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Juventus are planning to build a new stadium for their women and U23 teams on the site of an old disused building located close to the Allianz Stadium.
The planned capacity for the new stadium will be between 3500 and 5000 and will aim to not only boost revenues but also to raise the commercial profile of the club.
The initial costs are around 7 to 8 million euros whilst the construction should not take any longer than 12 months.
