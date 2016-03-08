Juventus, plan to let four players leave and save €250M
22 October at 17:50Italian Serie A giants Juventus are planning to let four players leave in the January transfer window in order to save as much as €250 million.
It is believed that the Turin-based club’s Sporting Director Fabio Paratici knows that the club cannot afford to have another transfer window like the summer one, in which those who had to leave for whatever reason, remained on the payroll.
Therefore, the idea is to sell those who are not part of manager Maurizio Sarri's plans in order to generate revenue and save as much as € 250 million gross per year.
First in the list of the players who will permanently leave the club in January is veteran striker Mario Mandzukic who has been linked heavily with the English Premier League outfit Manchester United.
The Croatia international is not the only player to have been linked with United as midfielder Emre Can might follow him to Old Trafford in January as well for a permanent move.
Then there is winger Marko Pjaca and goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who are likely to leave the club after not being able to cement their place in the playing XI.
However, after having not so much playing time under their belt, it is likely that the duo will leave Juve on loan deals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments