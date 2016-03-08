Juventus plan to move for Joao Felix under the nose of the two Manchester clubs



The auction game for Joao Felix has begun.





Joao Felix is considered a real gem, Juventus knows it and has already had three meetings with agent Jorge Mendes to win the race for the youngsters with a 120 million buyout clause.



Juventus still feels the heart of the negotiations for Joao Felix and are preparing the first offer below 100 million euros. A way to understand the feasibility of the deal and to open a table with the Portuguese club. New appointments are expected from Manchester, but Juve is still there and the race is still wide open. Joao dreams of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, he has the same agent, he knows that Paratici has moved. Just as Benfica knows it well, so much so that the president himself was in Turin visiting Juve to talk about it. With an operation that by the end of May will be in full swing.



However, in reality there will be an international auction, as Manchester City and Manchester United are both in contention for his signature.



