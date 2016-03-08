Juventus plan to offer Pjanic a contract extension but Real Madrid will not be put off

Zinedine Zidane has a vision for Real Madrid. He has compiled a precise list of players that he would like to build the team around next season, as he plans his revolution after the disappointments of this season for Real Madrid. Amongst these players is the Juventus midfielder, Miralem Pjanic.

The Bosnian playmaker’s contract expires on 30 June 2023, but for the first time at Juventus he is no longer considered invaluable to the club. According to the Corriere dello Sport, Real are ready to offer €86m to Juventus, which would be hard for the Bianconeri to resist, but the sporting director Fabio Paratici is even considering a 'tactical' contract extension of a further season with a relative increase in wages to have more strength in the negotiation.

However, according to Tuttosport, there is a possibility of a sensational exchange that would make Juventus waver. Real Madrid is in fact ready to include in the negotiation Toni Kroos, a player with different characteristics than Pjanic, but who has long been a target of Paratici. Kroos being included in the deal would be the perfect sweetener for Juventus, as it would negate the need for them to enter the transfer market to find a replacement for Pjanic.