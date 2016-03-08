Juventus plan to renew contract of Italian starlet amid Milan rumours

In recent days, AC Milan have been linked as potential suitors for Juventus' Italian forward Moise Kean. Kean, 18, has a contract expiring with the Italian champions in 2020 but major question marks have been floating around the starlet's future over the past year.Some reports from last summer suggested that Monaco were close to purchasing the player but Kean remained in Turin. Now, Juventus are pushing for a renewal of the youngster's contract, especially as talk heats up about Milan's interest in the player.Juventus may be reluctant to sell Kean, especially to a rival like Milan, but the forward himself could choose not to renew with Juventus and therefore join the rossoneri on a free next summer.It is likely, however, that Juventus will renew Kean's contract successfully; given that the forward holds a lot of potential for the future and made his debut for the Italian national team at the end of last year, playing in the Azzurri's 1-0 win over the United States in a friendly match.

