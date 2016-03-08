Juventus plan to sign Zaniolo revealed?

Roma midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo is one of the transfer target of Juventus for next season.

Juve have begun talks with the player’s agent asking information about the player’s availabilities. Zaniolo however, negotiating the renewal of his deal with the Giallorossi.

The former Inter star could be offered € 1.5 million-a-year while Juventus are trying to convince the midfielder to join them.



The idea of Paratici is to replicate the operation done with Fiorentina for Federico Bernardeschi. During the next summer, Roma could be forced to sell an important player and Zaniolo would represent a great opportunity for the Giallorossi to receive a large amount of money.



According to Tuttosport, Juventus are ready to pay € 40 million to bring the Italian midfielder to Turin.

