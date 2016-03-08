Juventus plan to snatch Eriksen on a free transfer

20 August at 22:30
​Christian Eriksen, the talented Danish midfielder of Tottenham, wants to leave the club. As reported by the Corriere Dello Sport, the player rejected a rich renewal offer proposed by Spurs, as he wants a new adventure.
 
In fact, €11m per year wasn't enough to persuade the player to stay, as various teams are interested in his services. The likes of Juventus and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation, and the Bianconeri plan to bring him in for free next summer.

