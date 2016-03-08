Juventus planning to sell Matuidi to raise funds
01 July at 10:00Blaise Matuidi and Juventus: a love story that could have come to an end. Juventus have already sealed the transfer of Aaron Ramsey and Rabiot looks to be close behind, and midfield looks like an area of the squad that is overflowing with talent. And it is thought that Matuidi’s skillset is not particularly suited to new manager Maurizio Sarri’s tactical plans. Paratici therefore intends to try and sell the player to raise funds for elsewhere in the squad, as well as removing the players wages from the growing wage bill.
Under Allegri Matuidi was a vital cog in the Juventus midfield, but Sarri prefers more technically minded midfielders, and the club have made their position on the Frenchman clear: Matuidi can leave and there is no guarantee on his future in Turin. His contract is set to expire next summer, and the club have no desire to offer the World Cup winner a new deal, meaning that if they want to receive anything like market value for the player, then they need to move him on this summer.
However Juve will not be bullied in terms of price. They have set a price tag of €20 million for Matuidi and will not go any lower, as they plan on using the funds to further refresh the squad and sign players matching the managers tactical ambitions. For Matuidi he knows that his next contract will almost certainly be the last big contract of his career, and so he will take his time to evaluate all the options before signing for a new club.
