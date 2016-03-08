Juventus, plans to acquire De Gea next summer

Juventus are looking to acquire Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea next summer. The 28-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper arrived in the Premier League with the Red Devils in 2011, winning a wealth of trophies with the club including the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Europa League in the last eight seasons. De Gea has made 366 appearances for the club, keeping 129 clean sheets in the process.However, over the last few seasons, the Spanish goalkeeper has started to become criticised for his lack of consistency and an increased number of errors that has led to more goals than before. This is where Juventus comes in. De Gea’s contract with Manchester United expires in June next year and the Bianconeri are hoping to acquire the unsettled shot stopper on a free transfer, which may force them to sacrifice current number one Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who is one year the Spaniard’s senior.Apollo Heyes