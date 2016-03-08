Juventus players disturbed at night by Valencia ultras
19 September at 12:50Fans have started taking the 'home side advantage' to another level these days. In recent times, we have seen a group of fans staying up all night outside the hotel of the visiting team and making noises and disrupting the sleep of the players.
Juventus were the latest victims of the same, and they had the Valencia Ultras right outside the team hotel last night. Around 20 ultras turned up and were screaming outside for a long time.
Adding to that, they also had firecrackers and were chanting against Cristiano Ronaldo. This went on for some time before the police intervened and stopped them.
They dispersed the troublemakers and are trying their best to avoid a repetition of this situation. Police have also asked CCTV footage and photos taken to identify the ultras and ensure that they do not repeat the incident in the future.
Juventus take on Valencia tonight, at 21:00.
