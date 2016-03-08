'Juventus players partied with 60 models after Atletico Madrid defeat'
03 March at 14:40Major members of the Juventus squad had partied with about 60 models in a Turin hotel following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
The claim is made by the online gossip magazine Corona and it claims that after the defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano, the players organized a private jet back to Turin, where they were invited to an event at the Starhotel Majestic.
At this event there were multiple influencers and about 60 models from all across Italy, the magazine says.
These models even posted stories of themselves during the event in Turin and the magazine says that the women left the building around breakfast and they left in groups, not individually.
It is believed that Federico Bernardeschi and Andrea Barzagli were the only players who weren't involved in this party, but all the other players were present. Cristiano Ronaldo was also there.
The reasons for the party are unknown but it is believed that the event was organized by a Roman PR.
