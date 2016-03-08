Juventus plot contract renewal for Gonzalo Higuain
21 September at 09:45Gonzalo Higuain has had a change of fortunes in the past couple of months. With Maurizio Sarri taking over as head coach of Juventus, the Argentine has been given a fresh chance to impress; having worked with the coach in the past.
Last season, Higuain spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Serie A outfit AC Milan before joining Chelsea for the second half; with Massimiliano Allegri not considering the forward a part of his plans with the Juventus team.
Given his strong start to the 2019/20 campaign, Juventus are now said to be working on a new contract for the forward. Higuain is linked with an extension that will see him sign an additional two-year deal with the club, keeping him in Turin until 2021.
After then, Higuain is said to want to play in Argentine, with River Plate thought to be his ideal destination.
