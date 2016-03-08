Juventus plot moves for three Italian starlets
28 September at 10:30Juventus are planning their next market moves very carefully, with one eye on the large amount of quality young Italian players that are currently coming through the system in Serie A and Serie B.
On Tuesday, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici met with the executives of newly promoted Serie A side Brescia to discuss a potential deal for young midfielder Sandro Tonali. The very next day, however, Paratici went to Rome to talk about Nicolo Zaniolo with AS Roma.
Finally, as per the Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have not given up on the idea of Fiorentina's star forward Federico Chiesa, despite the fact they will face a lot of competition from Inter Milan for his signature. The Viola, however, are not all that willing to sell and Juventus may find it tough to negotiate a deal for the youngster.
